CARMAZZI, Harry Joseph "Joe"



Harry Joseph "Joe" Carmazzi, age 75, of Salisbury passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by family on June 25th, 2022, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Joe was born May 30, 1947, in Cincinnati, OH, the son of the late Harriet Jean (Dugan) Carmazzi and the late Robert Angelo Carmazzi. He was a 1965 graduate of Urbana High School, 1969 graduate of University of Dayton with his Bachelors of Science degree and a 1974 graduate of University of Dayton with his Master of Business Administration degree.



Mr. Carmazzi worked for four years teaching mathematics and then accepted a Management Trainee position in the Mortgage Banking Industry with The Kissell Company in Springfield, OH, where he was promoted to Executive Vice President within 11 years. From 1986 through 1996, he was recruited to be the President for various mortgage companies throughout the country including in California, Texas, and Florida. After a long and distinguished career, Joe and Cindy relocated to Salisbury, NC, where Joe was excited to join Industrial Supply Solutions with his brother, Frank, enabling him to combine his passions of family, teaching, and mentorship. Joe worked at Industrial Supply Solutions for 21 years until his retirement in 2017.



Joe was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was an avid golfer and fisherman.



Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 54 years Cynthia Deane; son R. Joshua Carmazzi (Christine DeOrio) of Trophy Club, TX; daughters Rachel Osmena (Rodney) of New Albany, OH, and Rebecca Janes (Sasha) of Bloomington, IN; brothers R. Frank Carmazzi (Deborah Murrell) of Charlotte, NC, and Thomas M. Carmazzi (Deborah Kuntz) of Hinsdale, IL; grandchildren Brooke and Brittney Carmazzi, Ayden, Sofia and Ava Osmena and Jaidyn, Rykar and Taurin Janes; Uncle John Carmazzi (Michelle Whalen) of Urbana, OH, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and in-laws.



Due to the passing of Joe's mother shortly after Joe's passing, a joint service will be held to celebrate both of their lives. The visitation will be held on July 1st from 5:00 PM to 7:30 pm at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home on 642 S. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078. The joint Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church in Urbana, OH, on July 2 at 10:00 AM conducted by Father Lee with burial to immediately follow at Oak Dale Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.

