CARMAN, Tonya Ruth



Tonya Ruth Carman, 66, of South Charleston, passed away January 19, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 30, 1955, in Springfield, the daughter of Jerry and Eva (Mundy) Chester. Tonya was a member of the United Church of South Vienna. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, playing the piano and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 18 years; Michael F. Carman, two children; Ricky (Samantha) Zerkle and Ashley Carman (Korey Hess), six grandchildren; Brandon Zerkel, Myah Zerkle, Kaylee Copley, Clayric Speakman, Wesley Carman and Jaxon Zerkel, four great-grandchildren; Paislee Zerkle, Evelyn Zerkle, Sophia Miller and Greyson Miller, one brother; Mark (Tangela) Chester, aunt and uncle; Ethel and John Barton, special cousin who was like a sister; Lora Scholl and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son; Kyle Carman, brother and sister-in-law; Rick and Karen Chester and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Scott Griswold officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tonya's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

