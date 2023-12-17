Carlson, Derek Orlyn



Derek Orlyn Carlson, age 55, of Dayton, passed away on December 10, 2023. He was born on April 21, 1968 to the late Gene & Karen Brewer. He worked as a certified AES Mechanic for the City of Dayton. He loved to listen to music and play his many guitars. Derek was fascinated with space and model rocketry. He liked to fill any free time by tinkering on projects or problematic cars. He loved spending time with his kids, whether it was playing tennis, going to concerts or working on his cars with them. He adored the time he spent with his grandkids, and he often spent time down on the farm with "Ma & Pa".



In addition to his mother, Derek was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin. He is survived by his kids: Christopher Carlson (Karen), Brandon Carlson (Britnie), and Rachael Carlson; grandkids: Noah and Jaxxson; his father, Gene Brewer; his brother, Scott Carlson; and many extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:30pm to 1:30pm on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio, where his funeral service will begin at 1:30pm. Following the services, he will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery. To share a memory of Derek or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



