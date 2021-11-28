CARLSON, Carol Ekblom



Age 94, passed on Thursday, November 18, 2021. She was the wife of the late Lee A.



Carlson.



Born in White Plains, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alfred J. Ekblom and Olive Pearsall Ekblom. Carol grew up in Amsterdam, NY, and lived most of her adult life in Dayton, Ohio, before moving in her 90's to be closer to family.



Carol was in the Class of 1948 at Skidmore College, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics. At age 50, she



realized her lifelong ambition of becoming a lawyer, receiving her J.D. from the University of Dayton, and working as an



attorney at National City/PNC Bank until her retirement.



Carol will be fondly remembered as the life of the party and an enthusiastic supporter of her community. She was always generous with her time and resources as a board member of the Dayton YWCA, a docent at the Dayton Art Institute, a member of the Dayton Knitting Guild as well as various



women's golf associations. Carol could often be seen around town in one of her yellow or red convertibles. She loved a good beer at the end of the day and chocolate anytime. Always an avid golfer, Carol played several days a week until her 90th birthday.



She is survived by her children, Sarah P. Carlson and her husband Henry Elliot of Swansea, MA and Jon A. Carlson and his wife Dana Longstreth of Whitefish, MT; four grandchildren, Peter and John Elliot, Timothy Carlson and his wife Tasha, and Abigail Carlson and her husband Colton Born, as well as three great-grandchildren, Ty, Taylor and Tristyn



Carlson. Carol was the sister of the late Alfred J. Ekblom, Jr.



Thanks to all her many friends who enriched her life. For online tributes: www.waring-sullivan.com.

