CARL, Mikayla

CARL (Allen), 

Mikayla Nicole 

Age 30, of Franklin, OH, went to her eternal Home on Saturday, May 8, 2021. She was born on February 27, 1991, in Hamilton, OH. 

She attended Community Harvest Church in Germantown. Mikayla, will be remembered for her love of the Lord, family, crafting, adventure, and interacting with her 

nieces, and nephews. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, and her beautiful heart.

Mikayla is survived by her loving husband Jeff Carl; Mother, Vickie King; father, John W. Allen; sisters Lindsay (Eric) Cherry, Kendall (Jason) Duvall, Candace (Eric) Carl, Kristi (Kyle) Lamb; brother, Ronnie (Joanna) Lunsford; brother-in-Law, Jason Cherry; grandfathers, Edward Barrett and Ralph Richmond; grandmother, Hattie Richmond; and a host of nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. She leaves behind her two furbabies: Cali and Leesi, who she loved with all her heart.

She was preceded in death by her step-dad Jack King; grandmother, Loretta Barrett; and her uncle Russell Barrett.

Mikayla had a true gift in being able to see the beauty of all things in life.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd Street Franklin, OH 45005. Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor 

Russell Bray officiating.