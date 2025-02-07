CARFAGNO, Daniel G. "Dan"



DANIEL G. "DAN" CARFAGNO, age 89, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2025 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Syracuse, New York, on August 17, 1935, the son of Gaetano and Maria (Defina) Carfagno. Dan spent his early years in Syracuse, New York, where he was the youngest of five children. He earned his bachelor's degree from LeMoyne College and later graduated from Syracuse University with his Doctorate degree in Chemistry. Upon his relocation to Ohio, Dan spent his career as a Research Chemist at Mound Labs, retiring in 1997. He was a faithful member of the Incarnation Parish, where he was active in many groups, including N.A.I.M. In his free time, Dan enjoyed a good happy-hour, Friday night fish fry's, enjoying authentic Italian food with his family and was a fine wine connoisseur. Above all, Dan cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Dan leaves behind his children, Lisa (Norbert) Schertzer and Mike (Megan) Carfagno; grandchildren, Tamara (Barry) Deaton, Nicole (Scott) Mazzola and Evan Carfagno, along with six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice Carfagno and four siblings. Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, February 9, 2025 from 2-5 p.m. in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING, 5980 Bigger Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Dan's honor on Monday, February 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville. He will be entombed next to his dear Alice in the mausoleum at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Dan's name to the Alzheimer's Association of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



