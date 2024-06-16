Carey, A. Elaine



Carey, A. Elaine, age 92 of Centerville, passed away on 11, June 2024 at St. Leonard Center where she had been a resident since 2022. Elaine was born December 29, 1931, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to the late Allen and Eileen Mason Carey. She was preceded in death by brothers Michael, Patrick and Timothy Carey and nephews Christopher Carey and Matthew Carey as well as special friend, Jack D. Meier. She is survived by nieces Regan (Clayton) Thompson, Debbie Gill, Diana (Parris) Pope, Becki (Barry) Sowers and nephew John (Kassaundra) Carey, several great nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law Judy Carey and Sharon Carey as well as special friend Connie Carey. A 1949 graduate of Bellefontaine High School, She was employed by Aeroproducts Division, GMC in Dayton and later by the University of Dayton where she became a Marianist affiliate and retired in May 1998 after 37 years. Elaine enjoyed her membership in the Catholic Young Peoples Club as well as the Dayton Ski Club and Rollandia Golf Course. Elaine loved Dayton Flyers basketball games and followed the team all her life. She loved visiting her family and many friends. She was always ready to help others and was generous to everyone she knew. The family would like to thank the staff of St. Leonard for their care and concern. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Allen and Eileen Carey and Family Endowed Scholarship (benefitting an accounting major) at the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton, Ohio 45469-7056, or to a charity of your choice. Visitation at 10 am Friday June 21, 2024 at St. Leonard main chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Bellefontaine, Ohio at a later date. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com in her memory.



