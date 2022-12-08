CARDWELL, Betty J.



Age 77, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 25, 2022, after napping with her "lil best friend" Bella. A lifelong Dayton resident, Betty accepted Christ at a young age at Mount Olive Baptist Church and was a founding member of The Way of The Cross Gospel Ministries where she served as the Treasurer. Betty was a graduate of Roosevelt, Class of 1963, worked at Frigidaire, Delco Products and Retired from Delphi Chassis (Kettering) in 1999. Betty was a past member of Unity Chapter No. 95 Order of the Eastern Star, (PHA) where she served as past Worthy Matron and past member of Amer Court No. 65.



Preceded in death by her husband, John W. Cardwell; sons, Michael Benson and Derek Cardwell Sr.; parents, Walter and Lillian Toler; brothers, Pastor David H. Jones and Rev. Douglas G. Toler I. Survivors include daughters, Stacey Benson-Taylor and Karen Cardwell; grandchildren, Shawnte' Benson, Derek Cardwell II, Raven and Jalyn McNeil, Kameko and Donato MacPherson, and Tanisha Wilson; great-grandchildren, Bella Rose Benson, Shakur Barry, Navorria Evans, Kamila and Kora MacPherson; sisters, Mary (Randall) Ellis, Brenda (Harry) O'Brian, and sisters-in-Love Rev. Edith B. Jones, Patricia Lewis. Close friends Lizzie Redmond and Shirley Wilkinson, and a host of nieces, nephews, special relatives and friends!



Homegoing services will be held at 11:00a.m., MONDAY, December 12, 2022, at THE WAY OF THE CROSS GOSPEL MINISTRIES, 4801 Hoover Ave., with Reverend Sheila D. Jones, officiating. Visitation from 9:00a.m.–11:00a.m., the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery.



THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

