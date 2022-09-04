springfield-news-sun logo
CARANDANTE, Rene

2 hours ago

CARANDANTE, Rene Mark "Ray"

Rene "Ray" Mark Carandante, 77, of Franklin, passed away August 30, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born January 1, 1945, in Algeria, the son of Savior and Josephine Carandante. Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Survivors include his son, David (Katrina) Carandante; brother, Henry Carandante; sister, Elizabeth Ritchie; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Bernadette Stanley, and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday in the chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 until the services begin. Entombment will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

