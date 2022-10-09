CAPPS, Sandra



Sandra "Sandy" Jean Badgley Capps, 84, of Springfield, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Hospice of Dayton.



Born Feb. 6, 1938, in Springfield, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Eva Badgley.



A 1956 graduate of Springfield High School and head of reunion committee. She was employed as a secretary for the Springfield Local School District Board of Education, and as a payroll manager for Sutherly Construction and its affiliate Burrell Corporation.



She was known for her life-long service as a volunteer for many organizations, including the Shawnee High School Band and Choir Boosters, Girl Scouts, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Springfield Junior Service League. Sandy was most proud of her sorority work developing a pediatric volunteer program for Mercy Medical Center. She recruited volunteers from throughout Springfield to provide feeding, care and comfort to pediatric patients at the hospital. As a band booster volunteer, she organized a fundraiser in conjunction with the South Limestone McDonald's restaurant in which the school's bands performed and received a portion of a day's earnings. The event was so successful that the fundraiser was expanded the following year to include all three of Springfield's McDonald's restaurants and benefitting all Clark County high school band programs.



She was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church where she played piano, a lifelong bridge enthusiast, loved all types of crafts and enjoyed fishing with her late husband Scott Capps. For the past 20 years Sandy and Scott spent the winters at their Florida home where she became active in shuffleboard. In addition to organizing and volunteering for tournaments and leagues for the Florida Shuffleboard Association, Ohio Shuffleboard Association and the Springfield Ohio Shuffleboard Club, Sandy's skills as a player earned her the designation of professional status, winning numerous tournaments, including a Florida State Woman's title.



In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by brothers Howard and Jim Badgley, sisters-in-law Joyce and Nancy Badgley, a brother-in-law Charles Gruntz, and her beloved and faithful companion Bullwinkle.



Survivors include a son and his partner, Richard Heck and Scott Hooper of Athens, a daughter and son-in-law Lori and David Ballentine of Springfield, step daughters Debra Abshear and Vickie Smith of Dayton, a granddaughter Sandra Sneed, step grandchildren Richard Lee Smith, Elizabeth Brandon, Brandon Abshear and Bailey (Cody) Fischbach, a sister Mildred Gruntz of Indian Lake, a sister-in-law Linda Badgley of Cincinnati, three nieces and their husbands Stephanie and Barry Graul of Michigan, Carrie and Tracy Collins of Cincinnati and Diana and Sean Connolly of Chicago, a nephew Sanford Gruntz of Indian Lake, plus several step-great-grandchildren and great-nephews and a great-niece.



At her request, private graveside services for the immediate family will be held at the Glen Haven Memorial Garden Chapel, with Pastor Kermit Rowe officiating.



Donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton at 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420 or memorial flowers may be sent to Jackson Lytle and Lewis Funeral Home at 2425 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



