CAPPARELLI, Jack Paul



Of Huber Heights. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jack Paul Capparelli, devoted husband, father and grandpa. Jack passed away on October 25, 2021, after spending weeks in the ICU battling complications from open heart surgery.



Jack was predeceased by his parents, Virginia Belle and Fudie Paul, and his brother, Tom. He is survived by his wife, Diane; his two daughters, Gina Capparelli (Larry Cozart) and Angela Andersson (Patrik); his two grandchildren, Owen and Sydney; a sister, Ginger; a brother, Dave, and a host of other family and friends.



Jack proudly served in the USAF and then was employed by Nokia as a telephone installer for 3 decades. He married his high school sweetheart, Diane, in 1970 and went on to



become a wonderful father, and then a grandfather. He will be forever loved and forever missed. No services will take place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller



Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

