Cannon, Joseph Bernard "Joe"



passed away peacefully on November 26, 2023, at the age of 77. Joe was an optimistic, funny, kindhearted man who loved children and animals, and made friends everywhere he went. He will be missed by many. Born on October 17, 1946, Joe attended Brother Rice High School in Chicago and St. Mary's College in Winona, Minnesota, before serving in the US Army as a specialist (SPC 5). He married Cathy Hambleton on December 4, 1971. Together they had two children, Chrissie and Bill, and celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 2021. He spent most of his life in Ohio, residing first in North Canton, then spending his last 38 years in Centerville. Joe's career was in packaging sales, and he was the owner of CannPack Packaging Co. He was also a scout leader, a children's soccer and basketball coach, and a volunteer at the Wright Patterson Air Force Museum, where he was formally honored for his years of service. Joe was forever curious about the world around him and saw most problems as interesting challenges. He was an excellent woodworker, and many of his loved ones have his furniture proudly displayed in their homes. He took a genuine interest in everyone he met, particularly his children's friends, many of whom have stayed in touch with him throughout their lives and remember him fondly. He adored Christmas, and always found ways to make the holiday brighter. Joe was preceded in death by his parents father Frank and Bernice (Bea) Cannon of Canton, Ohio, his sister, Diane Sutkus, and his parents-in-law, Paul and Dorothy Hambleton. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Cannon, his children, Bill Cannon (Sarah) and Chrissie Richards (Scott), and his grandchildren Will, Evan, Graeme, JD, and Tracy. Family and friends may call from 1:00 to 3:00 Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel with a Celebration of Joe's Life at 3:00 p.m. In memory of Joe, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Air Force Museum Foundation. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



