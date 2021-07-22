CANDLER, Charlotte Mae



Was born in Dayton, Ohio, in 1929, the eldest of twin daughters of Norman Preston and Claudia Stroud, Sr. She departed this life Friday, July 16, 2021, at Smith's Mill Health Campus in New Albany, Ohio. She accepted Christ at an early age, was baptized, and was a lifelong member of Bethel



Baptist Church. She also regularly attended Trinity Presbyterian Church for many years and supported the work of many of its ministries. She resided in Dayton until 2017 when she relocated to Columbus, Ohio, for additional support from her son and daughter-in-law Anita. Charlotte graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947,



attended the University of Dayton and worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base briefly until she married and started a family. She was very engaged in her children's education throughout their years in Jefferson Township Schools where she often volunteered for various activities. She loved reading, music, and other art forms and attended many performances at local venues including theaters and churches. She is remembered as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sibling, mother-in-law, family member, friend, and neighbor. She was preceded in death by her young daughter, Pamela Jean, her parents, sister Shirley R. Fields, and brother Norman Preston Stroud, Jr. Charlotte is survived by her son Eric Candler of New Albany, Ohio; daughter Cheryl (Darryl) Alexander of Greensboro, North Carolina; granddaughters April Candler of New York, New York and Drew Alexander of Greensboro, North Carolina, grandson Evan Candler of New York, New York,



nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: Ohio Health



Hospice Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH 43214. Family will receive friends, 10-11 A.M., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Graveside services 11:30 A.M., Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave.



