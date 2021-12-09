CAMPBELL, Robert Mark
Age 75 of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mark owned and operated Woodstream Midwest Sales and was a member of the Salem Church of God. Mark enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, their children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 48 years: Joy (Delph) Campbell, children: Aaron Campbell, David (Shannon) Campbell, April (Dan Sabol) Campbell, Jenna (Eric) Schroeder, Christine
Campbell, grandchildren: Boede, Dillon, Emma, Megan, Colin, Paul, Mai Ly, Atticus, Locke, Lily, Ben, Gabe, Rosie, Alec, sister: Linda (John) Wambo, brother: John (Rhonda) Campbell, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Francis (Cail) Campbell. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Northmont F.I.S.H. Online condolences may be made to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH
45322
https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral