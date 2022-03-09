CAMPBELL, Phyllis D.



83, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away February 1st, 2022, in her Vero Beach, Florida, home.



She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, daughter Diana Marie (Campbell) Faries, and husband Robert Campbell Jr.



Phyllis is survived by her son, Thom Campbell (Wendy),



6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, numerous other special family members, loved ones and friends.



A Memorial Service at North Fairfield Baptist Church will occur on March 12, 2022, beginning with Visitation from 10:15-11:00 and service at 11:00.



She will be interred at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fairfield, Ohio, next to her daughter Diana and her husband of 53 years Robert.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

