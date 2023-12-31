Campbell, Nancy Jo
age 80, of Dayton, OH was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 28th, 2023. Nancy leaves to cherish her memory; three daughters, Crystal Campbell; Veronica (Warren) Kendricks Valerie (David) Hooten; two sons, Derrick (Gina) Campbell; William B. (Loretta) Campbell III; one sister, Patricia Ann Burnley; ten grandchildren; one special great-grandchild, and a host of extended family and friends. Services will be held Thursday, January 4th, 2024, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Visitation 9am - 10am. Service to begin at 10am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to H.H. Roberts Mortuary Inc.
