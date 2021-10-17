CAMPBELL, Melia Sue



81, passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021, with her family in Tampa, Florida. Melia "Sue" was born July 6, 1940, to Andy and Lillian Wright in West



Liberty, Kentucky; she was the oldest daughter of 5 children. She graduated from West Liberty High School in 1956 and



later attended Miami-Jacobs College in Dayton, Ohio. Shortly after graduating High School, Melia married and moved to the Dayton, Ohio area, where she joined Van Dyne Crotty as a seamstress, started a family and began attending college at Miami-Jacobs in



Dayton. After years with Van Dyne Crotty, Melia joined the Dayton Daily News as a distribution Branch Captain in 1974. She quickly established herself and over the next 31 years



progressed to become a District Director until she retired in 2006. Melia loved spending time with her husband Delbert, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Shortly after retirement, Melia started documenting her rural mountain upbringing and developed unique family history books for each of her



son's and their families. Melia is survived by her sons Gary Lee Cantrell (wife Cheri), Gerald Thomas Campbell Sr. (wife Jill); grandchildren Kyle Lee Cantrell, Gerald "Thomas" (Jr), Julia, and George Campbell, and Jami Floyd (husband Dillon); great-grandchildren Samantha, Haley, Rylee, Joseph and



Jacob Russell, Olivia Floyd; one great-great-grandchild (Wesley Kent); Sister Ivetta Moorehead (husband Mark). Melia was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert (Jr), parents, sister (Jean) and brothers (William and Wade). The family will greet friends, Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Kettering, Ohio 45429 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm until the Funeral Services at 5:00pm with Pastor Rick Smith officiating. Burial will be later in West Liberty; KY. Online condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com