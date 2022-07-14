CAMPBELL, Margie J.



94 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on March 26, 1928, the daughter of Frank and Lorena (Kerns) Daniels. She worked at Olan Mills for many years before retiring. Survivors include her three children and spouses, Dan Campbell, Jennifer (Steve) Duer and Cindy (Ted) Evilsizor; her nine grandchildren, Tom, Andy, Jami, Shannon and Joe Campbell, Rachael Hall, Jeremy Duer, Brad and Matt Ellinger; 20 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2011. Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Asbury Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Mark Daniels officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Macular Degeneration Association, 5969 Cattleridge Boulevard, Suite 100, Sarasota, Florida 34232. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

