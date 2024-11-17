Campbell, James

Campbell, James Dean

CAMPBELL, James Dean, age 65, of Huber Heights, passed away suddenly Tuesday, November 12, 2024. James was a proud Superintendent with Brackett Builders with 32 years of service and a member of the NRA. He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Campbell, stepmother, Kimberly Sebring and step father Jack Orth. James is survived by his wife, Lavonne; mother, Marjorie Orth; daughter & son-in-law, Rachel & John Everson; son, Ben Campbell; sister, Cynthia (Dick) Hill; brothers-in-law, Don Lents and Ron Zahn; 6 grandchildren, Deborah, Tyler, Adam, Abigail, Nash and Emersyn; niece, Megan Lents; nephew, Matt Zahn. Graveside Service 11 AM Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Friday, November 22, 2024 from 5-7 PM. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or St. Jude's in James's memory.

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

