Campbell, Hazel



Hazel Marie Campbell (September 5, 1934  April 18, 2024)



Hazel Marie Campbell, age 89, of Bethesda, MD, though she always considered Trenton, Ohio home, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2024, at Sunrise of Bethesda. She was born in Tazewell, TN, to Lewis W. Carpenter and Viola (Coffey) Carpenter and graduated from Franklin High School in 1953.



Hazel dedicated many years of her career to working for Elliott Levey of McGraw Construction before transitioning to the grandmother industry. Following her retirement, she found joy in being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A devout member at Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church, Hazel was deeply involved in her community. She taught Sunday School, was in Mother's Club, and was a guiding light in the lives of many. Her commitment to faith and community service will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.



Hazel is survived by her children, Steve Campbell (Connie) and Susan Schacter (Stacey); four grandchildren, Andy Campbell, Stacia Vernon (Patrick), Brianna Schacter (Nate Brulport), and Ashley Campbell; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Corbie Leon Campbell to whom she was married 69 years, her parents, her brothers, James (Pete), Lewis, Lloyd and sisters Nancy, Birdie, Beulah, Inalee and Betty.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at noon at Woodside Cemetery Mausoleum, officiated by Reverend Jason Bantz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church or the American Heart Association.



