CAMPBELL, George E.



Lovingly known as Eddie, passed away on October 22, 2022. He was born on June 5, 1963, to the late Wilson and Mary "Betty" Campbell. Eddie loved collecting HotWheels, and he enjoyed watching movies. He is the last of the Campbell boys, and he will be truly missed. In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Campbell and Robert Campbell. He will be remembered by his aunt Beverly J. Campbell; uncle Charles and aunt Gracie Osborne; his close friend, Kay Reaver; and many cousins including, his close cousin Deb Campbell-Raiff, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 3:00pm on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 3:00pm. He will be laid to rest at Byron Cemetery at a later date. To share a memory of Eddie or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

