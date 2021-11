CAMPBELL, Diana



Diana Campbell, 67 of Trenton, died on Wednesday, November 03, 2021, at Fort Hamilton Hughes Hospital. She was born on February 06, 1954, in



Middletown, OH, to Edward and Alta (Berry) Manning. She worked for Rainbow Carpet. Diana is survived by her



loving husband Lowell "Bud" Campbell, daughter Heather Campbell, sister Linda Chaney, brother Jerry Manning, grandchildren Diana Jackson, Kathryn Beckner, Adalyn Campbell and Alyanna Wise, great-grandchildren Scarlett and Sapphire. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jessica Campbell and her parents. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com