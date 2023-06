Campbell, Debby



Born October 19, 1949. Passed December 19, 2022. Survived by daughters Michelle McIntosh and Bobbie Jean McIntosh; and her father. Also survived by sisters: Dolly, Kathy, Pam, Lisa; brothers: Jay, Dave, Gary, Ric, Scott. Preceded in death by her son, Wayne Wagner; parents Walter and Laverne Campbell; nephew Michael Shane.



