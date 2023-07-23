CAMPBELL, David Darrell



CAMPBELL, David Darrell, 84 of Dayton, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness. David was born February 8, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Delbert Leon Sr. and Thelma May (Cox) Campbell, also preceding him in death are his beloved wife of 34 years Ann (Harmon) Campbell, brother's Delbert Leon Campbell Jr., Dale Campbell and closest friend Darrell Sargeant. David leaves to cherish his memory, his children Allen (Kathy) Campbell, Laura Campbell, Penny Campbell, Amy Campbell, Angela (Charles) Riley, step-daughter Terri (Mark) Weglage, many loved grand and great-grandchildren and brother Douglas Campbell. David was retired from Chrysler after 30 years of dedicated service, was a past member of the Masons. He loved TV westerns, dogs, Joe's Pizza, Reese's Cups, garage sales and was known as the "King" of bartering. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, 45420. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. To leave a message or share a special memory of David with his family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

http://www.tobiasfh.com