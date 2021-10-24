CAMPBELL, Allen R.



80, previously of West Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in his home.



He was born June 27, 1941, in Carbondale, Illinois, son of



Alvin and Helen (Odom)



Campbell.



Allen earned his Masters of Science from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He served an internship at Harry Diamond Labs in Washington D.C. and then worked as a nuclear physicist for the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy at Mound Lab where he retired after over 30 years of services. Allen aided with space exploration including two probes that have left the solar system now. Through the Radioisotopic Thermoelectric Generator Program, Allen played a significant role in the Galileo mission encounter with Jupiter. Allen was a member of Miamisburg Christian Church, Illinois Farm Bureau, and Mound Amateur Radio Association.



He is survived by his sons, Bryan (Renee) Campbell and Devin (Gisel) Campbell; grandsons, Clark Campbell (Fiancé, Bryttani, and her daughters, Emma, Kountrie, and Lilly) and Logan Campbell; aunts, Lois McConkey and Pearl Lucy; former wife, Patty Mendenhall; as well as friends for nearly 60 years, Don and Vickie Moore and the entire Moore family.



Allen was preceded in death by his parents; college friend, Harold Belt; and longtime friend, Ed Novak.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 – 2 PM on Monday, October 25, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM with Vailous Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. A special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Dayton for their loving care and support.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com