CAMP, Florence Marie



Sept. 11, 1938 - July 22, 2021



Florence (Sue), A Dayton Native, age 82, who was a current resident of Ecorse, Michigan, where she was known as "The Mother" of that Community. She was a God fearing woman and the most loving soul most had encountered. Florence was a Woman of Faith, Substance, Courage and Unconditional Love which led her to be a



foster parent for Montgomery County Children Services in Dayton, Ohio, for many years.



Florence was preceded in Death by her Mother, Mary Elaine Smith (John Henry-Smith); Father, Howard Ferguson; Siblings: Charlene Wheeler, Charles (Viola) Wheeler Sr., Rose Elaine Wheeler, Robert Wheeler, Tolot Martin, Arvelle Steed, Odessa Kimbrough, (3 husbands) John Madden Sr., Clarence (June) Camp Jr., Rev. Charles Kellum Sr. and her Beloved Grandson, John Edward Madden lll.



She leaves to carry on Her Great Legacy, Siblings: Lois Jamison, Melvin Ferguson, Michael Ferguson, Winston Ferguson, Linda Covington, Patricia Averette, Kimberly Biggers, and Dora Hardrick; Children: Deborah Wheeler-Hall, Tressa Wimberly, Belinda Madden, John (Diana) Madden Jr., and a Host



of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and Great-Great-Grandchildren (The Florence Clan); Special Friends Ann Frayne, Dee Huff, and Nancy Ashford.



Special Acknowledgement to The Christian Science Society and Sincere Gratitude to Glenmont Nursing Home in Hilliard, Ohio.

