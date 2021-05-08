CAMERON, Lessie Lee



There are a handful of people in this world that you meet and instantly know your life was truly better because they were in it. They lift you up when you are down, encourage you to try harder and love you unconditionally. Our Mom was one of these people. Lessie Lee Cameron was born in Echo, Louisiana, in 1938, to Edwina and Louis LaCombe Jr. Her life came full circle passing away peacefully in the early hours on May 5th, during a lengthy visit with family, friends and loved ones in Louisiana. The playfulness in her soul carried through into her adult life; always taking time to play games with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She met and married Lloyd Cameron while he was in the Air Force. Their union began an adventure that would take her from Louisiana, Montana, Massachusetts, and Ohio, where they settled and raised their four children. She made many wonderful friendships during all phases of her life and she cherished



every one of them. We always joked, "She never met a stranger," and she has the Christmas cards to prove it. She had a great sense of humor, enjoyed her family, nature, gardening, craft shows, boating with friends and crocheting afghans. She made the best lemon meringue pies, pecan pies, potato salad and gumbo. She brought the South up North with her famous sweet tea. We don't know which one she loved more - eating or talking. If there was a contest for either, she would come in first place for sure. She taught us life is short, don't be afraid to live it and enjoy every minute. She leaves behind to remember her fondly and with much love: Her children - Betty



Parsley, Bobby Cameron and Connie (Tony) Webb; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren...each one her pride and joy; her brothers - Landry (Dotris) LaCombe and Russell (Ethel) LaCombe, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who were always considered family to her, especially John Guillot. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd Cameron, son Ricky Cameron, son-in-law Bob Parsley and daughter-in-law Sherry Cameron. Per her request, graveside service at Hickory Flat cemetery will take place Tuesday, (5/11) at 12:27 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

