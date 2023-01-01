CAMERON, Joyce Anne



Joyce Anne Cameron, 81, passed away on December 15, 2022. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Dudley and Virginia Cameron, and sister, Jeanette Keil. She is survived by brother-in-law Tenny Keil, nieces Tanya Winter and Rebecca Spang, four great nieces and nephews, dear friends Hillary and Rick Wagner, and Martha Herbert. Joyce received degrees from Pomona College, Indiana University, University of Oregon, and University of Dayton. After teaching piano performance and pedagogy at Centenary College of Louisiana and Wright State University, Joyce began a wider career with award-winning work in the area of ergonomics/ human factors. Her research focused on posture and positioning at piano keyboards, computer keyboards, and workstations to prevent injuries. This work led her to Booz, Allen, Hamilton, and her later fulfilling work with Anat Baniel and Dr. Martha Herbert on The Anat Baniel Method®-NeuroMovement®. Joyce was an active member of The Noble Circle Project and treasured her Noble Circle sisters. Please email joycecameronservice@aol.com for details of her memorial service in late January.

