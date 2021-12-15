CALZADA, Gabriel



Antonio "Gabe"



Age 32, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. Gabe worked as a Bartender at Crafted & Cured. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, attended St. Peter School, Wayne High School Graduate of 2007 and attended Sinclair and Wright State University. Gabe was



preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Juan F. Calzada; sister, Linda; brother,



Francisco. He is survived by his parents, Juan G. Calzada and Awilda I. Santana; brother, Ricardo A. Calzada; maternal grandparents, Norma Quiñones and Angel Santana, paternal grandmother, Evelyn Rivera; god parents, David and Ivette Diaz; 1 uncle and 4 aunts; numerous cousins; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-8 PM at Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial



contributions may be made to Team Telomere https://teamtelomere.org/support/#donate in Gabe's memory.

