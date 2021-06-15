springfield-news-sun logo
CALVERT, Doris Lee

Doris Lee Calvert, 86, of Springfield, passed away June 12, 2021, in the home of her granddaughter surrounded by her loving family. She was

born October 5, 1934, in Whitehouse, Kentucky, the daughter of Isom "Booger" and Grace (VanHoose) Wallen. Mrs. Calvert was a lifelong member of Beatty Freewill Baptist Church and she loved to sing with her sisters. Survivors include two children, Pamela (Chris) Brewer and Patricia Austin, all of Springfield; four grandchildren: Rae Jean (Joe), Kristin (Chuck), Josh (Amy) and Ericka; nine great-grandchildren; Kylee, Mackenzie, Taylor, Brianna, Jordan, JC, Makayla, Grace and Hailey; five great-great-grandchildren: Mia, Leo, Gabriel, Raelynn and Laelynn; one sister, Delores; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Calvert whom she married March 14, 1953, and passed away March 11, 2010, brothers: Phillipgene, Earl, Leslie; sisters: Iretta, Lydia, Louella, Josephine and Ernestine; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Wallace officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Garlough Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

