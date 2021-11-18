springfield-news-sun logo
X

CALTON, Shirley

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CALTON, Shirley A.

Shirley A. Calton, age 84, of Centerville, passed away November 12, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 8:30 am until 9:30 am at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am at St. Mary of

the Assumption Catholic Parish, 9579 Yankee St.,

Springboro, with Ft. Jim Manning Celebrant. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to read Shirley's full obituary and to share a special message with her family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
GROVER, DORIS
2
PORTER, Marguerite
3
BAKER, Ruth Ellen
4
EASTERLY, Herman
5
DAVIS, Donald
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top