CALLISON, Rita Sue



Rita Sue Callison, age 75, of Albany, Kentucky, and formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in



Clinton County Care and Rehabilitation Center, Albany,



Kentucky. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 6, 1946, the daughter of James L. and Georgia Goodall. She was an Iron Worker for many years.



She is survived by her children Steve Callison, Jeff Callison, Bobbi Bean, Kim Flowers and Herb Callison Jr.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Patricia Williams; brothers Jim Goodall, Warren Goodall and Thomas Goodall; and a sister Dolores Handwerker.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with John Seagraves officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

