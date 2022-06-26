CALLISON, Mary ROGERS

ROGERS CALLISON,



Mary Ann Berry



On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Mary Ann took a walk with Jesus and He said, "Mary Ann, come, go home with me."



While in this life, Mary Ann was a very devoted Christian. She taught Sunday school, sang special music and was an alto in the Hillside Church of God choir.



Mary Ann was married to Russ Rogers for 47 years. They had three successful daughters, Ginny Pass, a Church Music Director; Carol Eads, Controller of a stainless steel manufacturer; and, Alice Acosta, a Respiratory Therapist.



She married Everett Callison on April 12, 2008. She worked with Everett in the Fish Bowl ministry in distributing CD's of Pastor Dan Fiorini's sermons in the community. She also typed Bible studies that Everett wrote and mailed to 40 people each month. She was a church librarian at West Enon and Hillside Churches of God.



Mary Ann was very creative; she was known for her baking, sewing, and working with yarn of every kind including creating animals that have been gifted to many children.



At the age of 90 on April 10, 2022, she fulfilled her wish that she lived to be 90 like her mother. Bless you, Mary Ann, there is a resurrection coming and it will be perfect.



Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Charles O. (Bud) and Mary Berry, her brother, Chuck Berry and her first husband, Russell E. Rogers.



She is survived by her sister Ruby Heronemus, daughters Ginny (Sam) Pass, Carol (Vince) Eads, and Alice (Rob) Acosta. Grandchildren, Jacob (Kelcie) Acosta, Steven (Jesseely) Acosta, Ethan Eads, and Ian (Hannah) Pass and great-grandchildren, Ezra Acosta, Carter Pass and Nova Pass. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.



There will be a private Graveside Service on Wednesday, June 29 followed by a Memorial Service at Enon Church of God, Enon, OH, at 2:00pm that is open to all. In lieu of flowers please feel free to give in Mary Ann's honor to the Christian Women's Connection@ Enon COG.



