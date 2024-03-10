CALLICOAT, Perry Donald "Don"



88, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born to Noel & Katherine Callicoat on February 24, 1935 in Willow Wood, Ohio. Perry served our country in the U.S. Navy and was a member, and past trustee, of the AMVETS Post #99. He was the owner/operator of Callicoat Welding for 30 years and was a member of the Ohio Operating Engineers for over 60 years. Perry enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting events, the Ohio State Buckeyes & Cincinnati Bengals and traveling to Florida. He was preceded in death by parents and his sister, Zelma Eichman. Survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Merva Callicoat; son, Jim (Sheila) Callicoat; daughter, Shelley (Dale) Penewit; 8 grandchildren, Joel, Micah, Kyli, Gabe, Tracy, Dean, Sam & Matthew; 10 great grandchildren and many other relatives & friends. To celebrate Perry's life, the family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. The burial will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery in Butler Township. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com