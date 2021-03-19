X

CALLAHAN, Thomas

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CALLAHAN, Thomas Ray

On Monday, March 15, 2021, Thomas Callahan, aka Popeye, passed away at the age of 48 in result of a motorcycle wreck He was born Oct. 4, 1972, to Ray and Bessie Callahan. He is preceded in death by his mother Bessie and father Raymond. He is survived by his daughter Haley and his sister Strawbari Yalonda Callahan also his nieces and nephews Corinthians, Danielle, Dakoda, Mykael and Davonna. His Uncle Tom and Aunt Joanieon Callahan, Aunt Sharon Rudie, cousins Sara Rae Callahan, Misti and Mike Rudie and Melinda Elkins, a host of great-nieces and nephews and close family friend Betty Hanes. Graveside services Friday, March 19, at 1:00 pm. Wolfe and Sons Funeral Home, Hyden, KY.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home Llc

23185 Hwy 421

Hyden, KY

41749

https://www.wolfeandsonsfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.