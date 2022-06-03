CALLAHAN, Michele



44, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was born September 20, 1977, in Jefferson City, MO, the daughter of Doris Quarterman and the late, Jerome Quarterman. She is survived by her mother; her husband of 18 years, Chad Callahan; her lovely daughters, Alyssa and Zoe; and brother Teri Quarterman. Michele worked as a Doctor of Physical Therapy for Premier Health and was compassionate about helping others. A



Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Zion Baptist Church, 565 E. Main St., Xenia, OH 45385. Visitation is 10:30 a.m. followed by the service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be Monday, June 6, 2022, at 12 noon in Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia, Ohio. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home, Springfield, Ohio.



www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com