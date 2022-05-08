CALLAHAN-HALSTEAD, Joan

CALLAHAN-HALSTEAD (Busemeyer), Joan M.



Age 90 ½. Joan died peacefully surrounded with love on April 28, 2022. Born September 5, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to



Helen (Heilemann) and Anthony Busemeyer.



Joan married, Joseph Patrick Callahan, and they had four children, Colleen (Glen) Penquite (Bill Horn, deceased), Katie (Bart) Nye, Joseph (Michel) Callahan, Kelly (Michael Harness) Callahan and grandsons Patrick, Nicholas, Daniel and Daniel. Preceded in death is Jack Halstead, husband of 21 years.



Joan loved to laugh and tell a joke - and lived her motto "laugh and the world laughs with you". She was generous of home, heart and time and the epitome of flair, elegance and grace. She was sass and class with a zest for life. She believed in the conservation of our planet and recycled, reused, and reduced passionately. She was courageous and brave especially in raising her four children after her husband, Joe, died. Her children were her pride and joy.



Joan was born the fifth of ten children and one of the seven Busemeyer Beauties; Richard (Marge) Busemeyer, Helen (Bob) Keith, Grace (John) Vogelsang, Carol (Reggie) Bradford, Maedie (Jim) Synk, Fifi (Bob) Muldowney-Reiner, Marge (Jim) Farquis, Alfred (Jane) Busemeyer, and Jim (Kay) Busemeyer; and she loved her many nieces and nephews.



Arrangements are Thursday May 26, 2022. Visitation in the vestibule at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at Noon, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Joan's Jubilation Luncheon immediately following located at The American Legion, 5700 Kentshire Drive, Kettering, Ohio 45440.



The family would like to thank the staff at Day City Hospice and Brighton Gardens Assisted Living. Per Joan's wishes send no flowers. Rather, please consider a gift to Day City Hospice



(https://www.daycityhospice.com/donate/) or Saint Vincent



De Paul, Dayton Ohio (https://www.stvincentdayton.org/how-



to-donate/). Tobias Funeral Home www.tobiasfuneral.com.

