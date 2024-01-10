Calihan, Carey Gene



Carey G. Calihan age 62 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Saturday January 6, 2024 at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 23, 1961 the son of Stanley G. and Ida Jean (Weber) Calihan. On October 17, 1998 in Hamilton, Ohio he married Carrie May Vaughn.



Carey was a beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend to many in Hamilton. Born and raised in Lindenwald, Carey was an active and proud member of the Hamilton community, serving as a Cub Scout Master for Pack #907, GOP committee member, and entrepreneur of several businesses including Calihan Cabinets, Taylor Made Tops, and A/C Lighting. He leaves a legacy of caring and providing for his loved ones that will not be matched. Carey was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.



Survivors include his wife, Carrie; a son, Coolie Calihan by his first wife Heather McNamara; a daughter, Chasity Bolser; a grandson, Kylen Ruff; two granddaughters, Gracie Bathe and Abigail Golden; a brother, Stanley G. (D'Nell Chafin) Calihan Jr.; five sisters, Pamela (Max) Blanton Young, Jacqueline Vaughn, Amy Calihan, Jennis Calihan (Tim Rogers), and Jodie Calihan; and two step-sisters Mariana (Dave) Forrester and Pat Gleason



Besides his parents Carey was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Douglas Forrester; and a niece, Krystal Vaughn.



A memorial service will be held at 7:00pm Friday January 12, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Friday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Izaak Walton League 936 Symmes Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com