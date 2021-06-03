CALHOUN, Grady

CALHOUN, Jr.,
Grady David
Grady was born November 18, 1950, in Middletown, Ohio, to Grady David, Sr., and Charlotte Mae Calhoun. He passed away on May 30, 2021, at the age of 70. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Marchita
Calhoun, two sisters: Anita L. Storey (Jeff) and Ann M. Logan (Jesse), one son Taj Calhoun (Nicole) and one daughter Kenyatta Calhoun. He leaves 2 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, and a multitude of
relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10am until time of service (12pm) at United
Missionary Baptist Church, 719 18th Ave., Middletown, Ohio - Pastor Gregory Tyus, Pastor David Bryant of Cocoa, Florida, will eulogize and officiate the service. Professional services
entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.
Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com