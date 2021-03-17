CALHOUN, Bruce

X

Born February 8, 1956, in Middletown, Ohio, to John C. and Josephine Calhoun. Passed away March 9, 2021, age 65. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Bernice; two daughters Jenicee Calhoun and Jaymie Calhoun; a devoted mother Ms. Josephine Calhoun; two brothers Jerry Calhoun (Thomasetta) and Tony

Calhoun; two sisters Darlene Calhoun and Jenny Southall; one sister-in-law Sara Calhoun; nieces, nephews, cousins,

other relatives and many special friends. Visitation will be on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 11 am until time of service at 12 pm at Faith Fellowship Church, 1915 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044, Dr. Rockney Carter, Officiating. Professional

services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


