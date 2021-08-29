CALES, Wesley Michael



Wesley Michael Cales, blessed our world on March 29, 1982, and left us on August 24, 2021. Wes was a graduate from Chaminade Julienne in 2000. In 2004, he received his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Wright State University. Upon graduation, he worked in the Greene County Juvenile System and as an instructor at Southwestern College. In 2008, he



began his 13-year career with the City of Dayton as a



Probation Officer. He served on several task forces and loved every minute of his job. He was also an avid Boston Celtics fan. Wesley was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rex and Francis Adams and Lloyd and Berniece Cales, and uncle, James Kelly Adams. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving parents, Michael and Shelly Cales; his sister, Jennifer Turnbill; brother, Michael (Alicia) Cales; nieces and nephews, Adam (Savannah) Newbauer, Aiden Cales, Jenna Giles, Makenna Cales and Anderson Cales; cousins, Niqui (Brad) Wright and Jessica (Kyle) Weatherly; godson, Tyler Autrey; many other family members and friends that he considered his family. Regulators mount up for the visitation at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Chaminade Julienne High School, 505 W. Ludlow St., Dayton, OH 45402. To share a memory of Wesley or leave a condolence to his family, visit



www.Newcomer Dayton.com