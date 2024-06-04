Calamese, Sylvia

Calamese (McNeil), Sylvia



Sylvia McNeil Calamese was born on March 27, 1926 in Rhamkette, Wake County, North Carolina. She is the daughter of the late Thomas and Viola McNeil. Sylvia departed her earthly assignment on June 1, 2024 at 5:49 a.m. in Columbus, Ohio. Sylvia attended Wake County Schools. She was the youngest girl of 11 children, her brothers and sisters were Melvin, Henry, Edgar, Rebecca, Roberta, Betty, Annie Jane, Bessy, Ivey and Thomas. Sylvia McNeil married Elmer Calamese in 1955 and moved from New Haven, Connecticut to Springfield, Ohio. She joined Second Missionary Baptist Church and became active in the Mother's Club and Usher Board. In addition, Sylvia supported many other church activities; when she saw a need she helped. When she saw a need many times she would just get the job done. She believed in supporting her church spiritually, physically and financially. Sylvia loved auctions, estates sales, flea markets and second hand. Her auction name was A to Z and she loved buying and selling at the Springfield Antique Show and Flea Market. It was her hobby, however, it was a hobby that earned her money so that she could help and support others with their needs or dreams. And support others, she did, especially her children and grandchildren. She was smart and while she gave a lot, Sylvia understood the value of hard work and a dollar. She taught a strong work ethic by doing the work and not just talking about it. There are MANY people who worked alongside her selling geraniums for the Urban League, bingo tickets for the Center Street Community Center, concessions for the Little Tigers Peewee football, etc. who did not believe a woman could work so hard or make so much money. Sylvia leaves to mourn her three children, Joyce (Columbus, Ohio), Cynthia Brown, (Brooklyn, New York), Charles, (Columbus, Ohio). She also leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and15 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, son, Onzilee McNeil and all of her siblings. Sylvia will be missed, however her energy lives on in the hearts of her family. Visitation is Friday, June 7, 2024 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Second Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



