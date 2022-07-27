CAHOON, Joseph



Age 90, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Joe was born on February 21, 1932, in Wellston, Ohio, the son of the late James W. and Vona B. (Bowen) Cahoon. Joe is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Ralph) Henize; grandchildren, Christopher (Karen) Henize and Molly Henize; great-grandchildren, Avery and Liam Henize; brother–in-law, William (Jean) Jackson; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Cahoon on August 17, 2021; brother, Roger (Shirley) Cahoon; brother-in-law, Victor (Ruth) Dyke; and niece, Jane Cahoon. Joe was a graduate from Springfield High School and was proud to be a part of the state championship basketball team in 1950. He was a veteran serving in the United States Air Force, a member of the UAW 402 and the American Legion. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 2p.m. at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana with visitation 2 hours prior. COVID precautions will be observed and masks are highly recommended and requested by the family. Joe will be laid to rest beside his wife at Rose Hill Burial Park in Springfield on Friday, July 29 at 1:30p.m. His family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Wooded Glen Health Campus for the care and compassion they have given over the last 3 years. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting http://www.walterfunerals.com.

