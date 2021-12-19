

CAGGIANO, Brenda Joyce





Brenda Joyce Caggiano, age 71 of Beavercreek, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, December 16, 2021, to be with the Lord Jesus Christ. She was born January 7, 1950, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of James and Mary Sebastian. Brenda worked as a histologist at Good Sam Hospital and also Piqua Hospital. For twenty years, she was also a consultant at Poly Scientific R&D Corporation in Bay Shore, New York. Her and her husband moved to Beavercreek upon their retirement and have resided here for the last 5 years. She was a faithful member of Spinning Road Baptist Church. She loved her family dearly and was an incredible mom and wife. It is with a heavy heart we have lost a loving wife, mom, mamaw and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents. Brenda is survived by her husband of 25 years Joseph; son, James (Amanda) Caggiano; step-daughter, Christine (Richard)Powell; grandchildren, Brenda Marie Caggiano, NicholasPowell, Christopher Powell, Neil Prater and James Caggiano Jr.; siblings, Phyllis Hardesty, James Sebastian, RobertSebastian, Don Holm and William Jefferson and many other loving friends and family members. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Brenda'shonor. A memorial service will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10:00 am at Spinning Road Baptist Church (538Spinning Rd, Dayton, OH 45431).