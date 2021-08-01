CACIOPPO, Wilma Jean



Wilma Jean Cacioppo, age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on July 29th, 2021. Jean was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Dr. Anthony J. Cacioppo, who was the love of her life. Jean is survived by her three children, Diana Limbert (Steve), Toni Fogle (Chuck), and Gian Cacioppo (Gabrielle), and by her 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Jean was a devoted wife to Tony, and together they raised three successful children. Jean instilled in her children a strong love for family. She was raised on a farm in Northern Ohio, where she gained an incredible work ethic and a fighting



spirit. She loved to regale her family and many friends with stories of her childhood on the farm.



Learning to drive tractors and plant crops led Jean to decades of volunteerism for Cox Arboretum, where she applied that same work ethic and dedication. Jean also had an artistic side, which showed in her beautifully decorated homes and her own private gardens.



She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the James M. Cox Jr. Arboretum Foundation or Hospice of Dayton.

