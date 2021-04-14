CABLE, Orene



Age 89, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Saturday, April 10, 2021. She was born on January 5, 1932, in Hollonsville, Kentucky, to the late Mitchell and Ruth (Dunn) Brewer. Orene was a



wonderful, hardworking, generous mother, a great southern cook (who never worked from a recipe), and more than



anything loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling with family, garage sales and thrift stores in search of bargains and treasures. In addition, Orene had a green thumb and often could be found tending her beautiful flower gardens. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Eldridge (Bud) Cable, her parents, 2 sisters, and 2



brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Dianna (Jim) Everding, 2 grandsons, Jeff and Jeremy (Shelly) Everding, sister Josephine Redmon, several nieces and nephews, and great friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Northridge Freewill Baptist or Crossroads Hospice Dayton.

