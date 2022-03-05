BYRNES, Robert J.



Age 91, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on March 2, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on March 27, 1930, in



Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Charles and Marie (Baudendistel) Byrnes. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. On June 1, 1957, he married Bertha Schindler at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Price Hill. Robert was a Home Builder and was later employed for many years in the Green Hills/ Forest Park School district. He was also a longtime Parishioner at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Millville. He is survived by his son, Robert G. (Alison) Byrnes; son-in-law, Anthony Casteneda; three granddaughters, Katherine Rose and Sarah Christine Casteneda and Rebecca Anne Byrnes; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Bertha Byrnes; daughter, Marianne Casteneda; and one sister, Geraldine (Ludwig) Honerkamp. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 10:00 –11:00 a.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013 on



Thursday at 12:00 noon with interment following in St. Mary Cemetery in St. Bernard. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

