BYRGE, Jimmy L.



73, died on November 8, after a brief illness. Born in Caryville, TN, he was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary Byrge, and his brother Larry Byrge. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 35 years Nancy L. Byrge, son



David L. Byrge (Kimberly), daughter, Julie Davis (Stacey), grandchildren, Lindsey, Austin, Ayden and Kayla; brother



Donald (Patricia) and sister



Judy (Wayne) Gentry. Jimmy graduated from Stebbins High School and attended Wright State University. He was totally devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren, and loved spending time gardening, listening to music, and supporting his grandchildren's activities. They filled his heart with joy. Jimmy was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War and was



extremely honored to witness the dedication of the new



Huber Heights Veterans Memorial and Nancy's re-election to city council. He was a self-taught computer whiz, loved



politics, enjoyed making videos and never hesitated to give his sound opinion on current political events, both local and



national. He was deeply devoted to his wife; strongly supporting and encouraging her community service. They were truly a team in all they did. Jimmy was a gentle, loving person with a big heart who was there to help and support anyone in need. His final act of giving was to donate his eyes for transplant and his body to Wright State University for scientific research. He will be greatly missed, with his memory cherished by many. No services will be held. To honor his memory, request that contributions be made to the Jimmy Byrge Veteran Memorial Fund through Wright-Patt Credit Union.

