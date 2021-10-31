BYRD, Merle "Dean"



Age 54 of West Carrollton, passed away at Kettering Medical Center on October 11, 2021. He was born on May 13, 1967, in Middletown, OH, to the late Levi and Donna (Pelfrey) Byrd. In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his sister, Tracey Stamper; paternal grandparents, Jesse and Mildred Byrd; maternal grandparents, Loreada and Warren Pelfrey.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Robin Byrd; children, Michael, Christopher, Jarred and Breanna; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; aunt and uncle, Sue and Donald



Hopkins; special brother-in-law, Chucky Graybeal; and numerous extended family and friends.



Dean was a master technician and service writer for SCP Automotive in Kettering since March of 2003.



Dean enjoyed motorcycle riding, bowling, playing pool, woodworking, watching movies, and listening to music.



Family will receive guests from 9:30-10:30 AM on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville.



