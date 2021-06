In Loving Memory of



Brandon Byrd



8/27/1968 - 6/23/2014





Departed on The Eve of Mid Summer's Night. My dear Brandon I will remember you always, everywhere & every time with Love. You left us with a rich heritage of beautiful memories. For this we are most grateful. There are no good byes for us. Some Loves last forever. Until we meet again.



Mom, your loving family & many friends.